Salman Khan, a True ‘Sikandar’! Actor Reveals Major Health Issues of Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Trigeminal Neuralgia on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’, Says He Continues To Work (Watch Video)

"Main hamesha kehta hoon ke meri shaadi mein aap logon ka kya faayda hai? Kya aapko mazaa aa raha hai, ke main aapke liye suhag-raat manaa raha hoon? Main kar kya raha hoon ke aapko itni khushi ro rahi hai ke main barbaad ho raha hoon? (What do you gain from asking me about my marriage? Do you enjoy it? Am I having the wedding night for your pleasure? Would

Salman Khan is suffering from major neurological and brain disorders, and yet took it in his stride and mentioned it as a joke in an answer to the ‘marriage’ question on Kapil Sharma’s show. Salman Khan will turn 60 on December 27, 2025. The actor is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, maintaining his single status. When Kapil Sharma asked him a question about his marriage on behalf of his fans, Salman Khan said that he was battling health conditions and was still performing his work duties. He further joked that given his current situation, even if he were to get married and then a divorce happens and the wife goes away with 50 percent of his assets in alimony, it would be a problem.

Sikandar actor Salman Khan has just shown his fans why he is a true Sikandar! The Bollywood superstar, who has been ruling the roost for at least three decades now, continues to work non-stop despite suffering from three major health issues – Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and Trigeminal Neuralgia. For the first time, Salman Khan has spoken about his health problems. On the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Saturday, June 21, Salman Khan revealed he has three major health conditions and yet is hard at work every day. What is heartening is that Salman Khan did not mention his illnesses out of self-pity. He mentioned them in jest while joking about a question about his marriage. Here’s what happened on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 1. ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’: Fans React As Salman Khan and Sunil Grover Reunite on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 on Netflix (See Post).

Salman Khan Gives Update About His Health Issues

“Main hamesha kehta hoon ke meri shaadi mein aap logon ka kya faayda hai? Kya aapko mazaa aa raha hai, ke main aapke liye suhag-raat manaa raha hoon? Main kar kya raha hoon ke aapko itni khushi ro rahi hai ke main barbaad ho raha hoon? (What do you gain from asking me about my marriage? Do you enjoy it? Am I having the wedding night for your pleasure? Would you like it if I get married and suffer?)”, he joked. Salman went on to say that misunderstandings lead to divorce, and then the wife takes away half of the man’s assets. Salman Khan Comments on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Relationship in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ Premiere Episode – Here’s What He Says (Watch Promo).

On The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, Salman Khan revealed (in Hindi), “Hum yeh jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke saath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain…action, dance, everything is happening (on the film set) (I’m breaking my bones every day, my ribs are fractured, I have trigeminal neuralgia but I’m working…there’s brain aneurysm and yet I’m working. There’s also an AV malformation (arteriovenous malformation or AVM in the brain), and I’m still carrying on with life).”

“All of this (his illnesses) is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya. Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se… (And if the wife’s mood changes, she will take away half of what I have. If it had happened when I was younger, it would've been fine, as I could’ve earned the money back. But now, starting over again…).”

Salman Khan on Marriage and His Health Issues on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3 - Watch Video:

With this update, Salman Khan has fans worried for his health. He may have spoken about his major health diagnoses to add humour to the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, but it only showed his sound character and determination towards his work.

Salman Khan's Trigeminal Neuralgia

According to reports, Salman Khan first talked about being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia during his 2017 film Tubelight's promotions in Dubai. The actor was experiencing symptoms of the disease during his film Partner (2007). Salman reportedly underwent surgery for trigeminal neuralgia in the US in 2011.

Salman Khan's Death Threats

Salman Khan is also facing death threats for two years now from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He tightened security around him after the shooting outside his house at Galaxy Apartments and fresh threats to his life post the assassination of his friend and politician Baba Siddique in 2024. The actor had bulletproof glass installed in his windows and gallery and bought three bulletproof cars for his use. Salman Khan Death Threat: Bulletproof Glass Installed at Actor's Galaxy Apartments Home in Bandra, Mumbai (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Galwan Valley Film and ‘Bigg Boss 19’

After the debacle of Sikandar, Salman Khan has begun work on his film on the 2020 Indo-China Galwan Valley clash. The actor debuted his new, clean-cut look and lean physique recently and fans can’t have enough of him! The yet-untitled film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Salman will soon begin shooting for the film in Ladakh and Mumbai. The actor will also be hosting Bigg Boss 19 on Colors in 2025-26.

