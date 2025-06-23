Salman Khan, a True ‘Sikandar’! Actor Reveals Major Health Issues of Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Trigeminal Neuralgia on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’, Says He Continues To Work (Watch Video)

Sikandar actor Salman Khan has just shown his fans why he is a true Sikandar! The Bollywood superstar, who has been ruling the roost for at least three decades now, continues to work non-stop despite suffering from three major health issues – Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and Trigeminal Neuralgia. For the first time, Salman Khan has spoken about his health problems. On the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Saturday, June 21, Salman Khan revealed he has three major health conditions and yet is hard at work every day. What is heartening is that Salman Khan did not mention his illnesses out of self-pity. He mentioned them in jest while joking about a question about his marriage. Here’s what happened on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Episode 1. ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’: Fans React As Salman Khan and Sunil Grover Reunite on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 on Netflix (See Post).
Salman Khan Gives Update About His Health Issues
Salman Khan is suffering from major neurological and brain disorders, and yet took it in his stride and mentioned it as a joke in an answer to the ‘marriage’ question on Kapil Sharma’s show. Salman Khan will turn 60 on December 27, 2025. The actor is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, maintaining his single status. When Kapil Sharma asked him a question about his marriage on behalf of his fans, Salman Khan said that he was battling health conditions and was still performing his work duties. He further joked that given his current situation, even if he were to get married and then a divorce happens and the wife goes away with 50 percent of his assets in alimony, it would be a problem.
"Main hamesha kehta hoon ke meri shaadi mein aap logon ka kya faayda hai? Kya aapko mazaa aa raha hai, ke main aapke liye suhag-raat manaa raha hoon? Main kar kya raha hoon ke aapko itni khushi ro rahi hai ke main barbaad ho raha hoon? (What do you gain from asking me about my marriage? Do you enjoy it? Am I having the wedding night for your pleasure? Would