Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar's recent concert at Lovely Professional University turned out extremely special for the fans of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.

Farhan paid a musical tribute to Asha Bhosle, honouring her legacy.

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Taking to Instagram, he shared a glimpse from the show, where thousands gathered together and paid their heartfelt tribute to India's melody queen.

"In memory of the legend herself. A glimpse from last night at @lpuuniversity when all of us came together to pay Asha ji a tribute. Unfortunately, the audio recording isn't the best but it was incredible to see young students in the thousands, show their love and respect for her music. To celebrate her is the best way to remember her," Farhan wrote.

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Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, where a large gathering of mourners came together to pay their final respects to the iconic voice that enthralled generations for more than eight decades.

Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle, fondly known as "Asha Tai," were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police.

The city witnessed an emotional day as fans, political leaders, and members of the film and music industry came together to pay their last respects to the melody queen.Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop.

She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)