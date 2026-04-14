The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken an unexpected turn as Britney Spears becomes a peripheral figure in the case. Page Six reports indicate that Lively’s legal counsel plans to introduce a nearly decade-old video of Baldoni as evidence when the trial commences in Manhattan next month. The manoeuvre comes after a federal judge narrowed the scope of the lawsuit, dismissing the majority of Lively's initial claims and shifting the focus of the upcoming trial. Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Case: Sexual Harassment and Defamation Claims Rejected.

Justin Baldoni’s Britney Spears Story Resurfaces

Lively’s lawyers intend to present a 2017 interview clip where Baldoni recounts a meeting with Britney Spears on the set of Jane the Virgin. In the video, Baldoni describes an enthusiastic greeting that he later worried was overbearing. In the clip, Baldoni says, “I had gone up to her and in my mind, we’re friends. We weren’t. And I went up and I gave her … I went, ‘Hey!,’ and I gave her a big hug and I think I scared her, because she was like, ‘Hi,’ and I just had this awkward moment of, like, ‘Did I just harass Britney Spears?’” While Baldoni told the story with self-deprecating humour at the time, Lively’s team argues the footage demonstrates a long-standing pattern of behaviour regarding personal boundaries. They intend to use the clip to support claims regarding Baldoni’s conduct, despite recent setbacks in the courtroom.

Judge Dismisses Blake Lively’s Claims

In April 2026, Federal Judge Lewis Liman reshaped the legal battle by dismissing 10 of Blake Lively’s 13 original claims, including all allegations of sexual harassment against Justin Baldoni. Lively’s 2024 filing had accused Baldoni of entering her trailer without permission while she was changing, pressuring her into intimate scenes not included in the script, and engaging in unwanted physical contact. Baldoni has denied all allegations, asserting that any tension on set stemmed from creative disagreements that were addressed during production.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Trial Update

With the harassment claims dismissed, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni scheduled to begin on May 18, 2026 will now focus on three key issues: breach of contract related to professional agreements during the film’s production, retaliation claims alleging Lively was unfairly targeted after raising internal complaints, and aiding retaliation, which centres on accusations that Baldoni’s team participated in a campaign to damage Lively’s reputation through the press. Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Lawsuit Setback, Confirms to Continue Legal Fight Against Justin Baldoni.

‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Battle

The dispute between the lead actors of It Ends With Us has captivated Hollywood since 2024, creating a divide among fans and colleagues. While the case began as a dispute over on-set behaviour, it has evolved into a complex legal argument over industry retaliation and professional character Representatives for both Spears and Baldoni have not yet commented on the planned use of the 2017 interview in the upcoming proceedings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).