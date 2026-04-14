Hollywood figures are increasingly turning their attention toward end-of-life care, with Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman recently announcing her intention to train as a death doula. Joining filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Kidman's decision highlights a growing movement toward "death positivity" and the professionalization of emotional support for the terminally ill. The shift comes as more people seek to bridge the gap between medical treatment and the personal, often isolated, experience of passing away. Nicole Kidman Reveals She Is Learning To Be a Death Doula After Mother’s Demise, Admits It May Sound a ‘Little Weird’.

What Is a Death Doula?

A death doula, also known as an end-of-life doula, offers non-medical support to individuals and families during the final stages of life, focusing on emotional, spiritual, and practical comfort rather than clinical care. Unlike hospice nurses or doctors, death doulas help with legacy projects such as documenting life stories or creating messages for loved ones, provide vigil support by sitting with patients during their final hours, assist families in navigating the healthcare system to ensure end-of-life wishes are respected, and offer grief support to help loved ones process the impending loss. This holistic approach has made death doulas increasingly sought after by families looking for compassionate guidance and meaningful end-of-life care.

Nicole Kidman Considers Death Doula Role

Nicole Kidman’s foray into the field follows the death of her mother, Janelle, in 2024. Speaking at the University of San Francisco as part of the Silk Speaker Series, Kidman explained that the challenges of providing constant care while managing a large family and a global career sparked her interest. "As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," Kidman said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. She noted that despite the best efforts of herself and her sister, the absence of her father, who died in 2014, left a void in the support system. "I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care," Kidman added. Acknowledging that the pursuit might sound "a little weird" to some, she framed it as a necessary expansion of her life experience. Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce From Keith Urban After 19 Years of Marriage, Reports Say the ‘Days of Thunder’ Actress Wanted To Save Her Marriage.

Chloé Zhao Trained as Death Doula

Kidman is not the first high-profile creator to explore this path. Nomadland director Chloé Zhao has also completed training as a death doula. For Zhao, the motivation was rooted in a lifelong anxiety regarding mortality. "I have been terrified of death my whole life. I still am," Zhao stated in a previous interview with Variety. She explained that her fear was preventing her from living fully. "Because I'm so scared of it, I have no choice but to start to develop a healthier relationship with it, or the second half of life would be too hard." Zhao’s approach treats the training as a form of immersion therapy, using the knowledge of the dying process to alleviate the mystery and terror associated with it. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Reportedly Separate After 19 Years of Marriage – Here’s What We Know.

Death Doula Interest Rises

The interest from public figures like Kidman and Zhao mirrors a broader societal trend. The National End-of-Life Doula Alliance (NEDA) has seen a steady increase in membership and certification inquiries over the last several years. Experts suggest that as the "Baby Boomer" generation ages, there is a renewed focus on dying with dignity outside of traditional, sterile hospital environments. By using their platforms to discuss these roles, Kidman and Zhao are helping to destigmatise the conversation around death. While Kidman remains active in her film career with upcoming projects like Scarpetta and Practical Magic 2, her commitment to training suggests that end-of-life support is becoming a significant secondary vocation for those seeking deeper human connection.

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