Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): As the world celebrates Father's Day today, several celebrities shared their heartwarming wishes for their father, showing appreciation and gratitude to them.

From Kajol, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Genelia Deshmukh, to Athiya Shetty took to their social media handles to express their love on this special day.

Taking to his Instagram, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared a picture with his dad Dharmendra and wrote, "Happy Father's Day, Papa ..Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son -- always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever... #FathersDay"

Kajol shared a throwback picture with her dad, Shomu Mukherjee and wrote a heartwarming message while remembering him, "Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here's to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It's his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that father's day comes so close to his birthday . #loveyouda #missyoueveryday #happyfathersday"

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit dedicated a post to her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, with a series of pictures. In one picture, he was seen posing with his two sons and another photo captured Madhuri, Dr Nene and their sons.

"No matter where life takes you, a father's love is always your greatest strength. Wishing a Happy Father's Day to the most amazing dad and to fathers all around the world," Madhuri wrote in the caption.

Actor Athiya Shetty posted a special message for her father Suniel Shetty, "Happy Father's Day to my greatest strength. Love you"

She also shared a picture of her baby's tiny feet with KL Rahul's hands gently placed on them.. She wrote, "Happy first Father's Day to the best. We miss you. KL Rahul."

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video on his official X handle and wrote, "To my incredible father, Happy Father's Day! You are the producer of my greatest feature called Life, illuminating every frame. From the earliest script of childhood dreams to the dynamic daily grind of building businesses, your guidance has been the perfect composition, the flawless take. Thank you for showing me how to truly perform, both on stage and in the challenging, thrilling world of entrepreneurship."

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh, who is all set for her upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' alongside Aamir Khan, took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt note to wish her father on Father's Day.

"From horses to life lessons, you've taught me the reins of it all. Happy Father's Day, Dad!," wrote Randeep Hooda in his adorable post.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty paid tribute to his father, Veerappa Shetty. Sharing a throwback picture, the he wrote, "No big post. No fancy words. Just a heart full of gratitude and a quiet thank you...For the love that never asked for anything in return. For being my first hero, my silent strength, My forever home. Happy Father's Day."

"To the fathers we miss and the ones we hold on to - we love you #fathersday," wrote Soha Ali Khan along with the throwback picture with her father, former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Happy Father's Day to the most fun, patient, loving & the sweetest father we know..Ting!," captioned Preity Zinta as she shared picture of her husband with her kids.

Nayanthara shared a string of pictures of her husband, Vignesh Shivan, playing with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. She wrote, "The Silent version of unconditional love..Happy Father's Day to the best DADA in the world ..Thank you for giving us the best life & thank you for making it so beautiful with all the love you shower on us..We love you Dada"

Bipasha Basu dropped a sweet photo with her dad on Father's Day. In the second pic, her daughter, Devi can be seen playing with Karan Singh Grover and in the third one Bipasha treated fans to a frame featuring her dad and Devi sharing a happy moment.

"Happy Father's Day..Devi has started competing with me now ...for who has the world's best Papa..We are Lucky girls.. #happyfathersday," she wrote in the caption.

"Happy Father's Day to my GOD," wrote Allu Arjun in his post.

Neha Dhupia shared a special post dedicated to her father, Pradip Dhupia, and husband, Angad Singh Bedi. She wrote, "Because our strength, our love, our home and our happy place lies in your strong arms .... #happyfathersday. We love you pa. I am nothing without you and your love ... @pdhupia. We love you, Angad. To the best daddy there ever can and will be .... @angadbedi We love you."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a few pictures with his little munchkin and dad, David Dhawan. He wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the new dads in town and to my dad, who literally taught me everything. Pa, I value all our conversations, laughs, arguments and cricket talks. I'm so happy to be able to get the opportunity to work with you again. I'm still a work in progress, but I hope when I'm your age, my kid finds me as cool as I find you".

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "@boney.kapoor Happy Father's Day Dad U have always been there for everyone made their lives better and that's a quality I will always admire about you...stay happy and stay healthy stay the way you are!!! Love you."

Shilpa Shetty also celebrated Father's Day with a special post in her Instagram stories dedicated to her father, Surendra Shetty and husband, Raj Kundra, "Feeling extra grateful for the incredible dads in my life today..#HappyFathersDay". (ANI)

