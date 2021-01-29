Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The film 'Major' based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, is set to release on July 2 this year in theaters worldwide.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film 'Major', which encapsulates the fierce bravery as well as celebrate the life of Unnikrishnan, released the official poster of the film that showcased Indian film actor, director, and screenwriter Adivi Sesh slipping into the character of Major.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan-India bilingual shot in Hindi and Telugu that stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in leading roles will bring to light the heroics of Unnikrishnan which will not only capture his death but also the spirit with which he lived.

The flick will be bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)