Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): The eighth and final season of the insanely popular sitcom 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' will premiere in August on NBC.

As per Variety, the final season will kick off on August 12 with two back-to-back episodes and will have a new episode airing each Thursday.

Starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, season eight will follow NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

Returning in their roles are Melissa Fumero, who plays Sgt. Amy Santiago, an expert at organizing and dork dancing, and Terry Crews, who plays gentle giant Lt. Terry Jeffords.

Joe Lo Truglio plays the hopelessly hardworking Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz plays the tough and secretive Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker return as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips.

The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes. The show was originally renewed for an eighth season in 2019 but the pandemic had stymied production. The forthcoming season will air as part of the 2021-2022 TV season.

The sitcom has been a fan favourite for some time. The series won the Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2014, with Sandberg also winning for best actor in a comedy. Braugher has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for his role on the show.

The show has also faced criticism in the recent past. Like many TV shows focused on police, the show has been called out for its sympathetic portrayal of law enforcement while not meaningfully addressing issues of police brutality and systemic racism, particularly in the wake of George Floyd's death last year.

Last June, the cast and crew announced that it would be donating USD 100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network. The cast and creators have also previously stated that season eight would address such issues.

The show was famously cancelled after five seasons at Fox in 2018 before NBC revived it for a sixth season that same year. The show's seventh and most recent season reached 24 million viewers. (ANI)

