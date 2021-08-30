Maharashtra (India), August 30 (ANI): Many celebrities and friends extended birthday wishes to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa who turned 30 on Monday.

Dhvani Bhanushali, co-singer of the song with Guru 'Ishare Tere' posted a picture of the two on her Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Guruji."

Guru and Dhvani have collaborated again for the song 'Baby Girl. (2020).

Cricketer Suresh Raina also posted a picture of him with Guru and captioned it, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @gururandhawa brother. You are truly amazing in what you do. May God bless you with all the success & happiness!"

Choreographer-turned director, Remo D'Souza, posted a picture of him with Guru from the sets of the song 'Doob Gaye' (2021).

He captioned it, "Happy birthday buddy. @gururandhawa You know what we have to do??"

Singer Hardy Sandhu, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Mouni Roy and Jassi Sandhu among others have also extended their greetings to Guru Randhawa on his birthday.

On the work front, Guru has recently released his single 'Nain Bengali', which is a trilingual song. His fans are currently waiting for his latest song, which also stars Mrunal Thakur as his co-star. He is also set to make his acting debut with an untitled musical drama film. (ANI)

