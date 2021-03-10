Los Angeles, Mar 10 (PTI) Disney CEO Bob Chapek says he does not see the company "characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning" after a shareholder raked up actor Gina Carano's firing from "The Mandalorian" during a meeting.

Last month, Carano was fired from the smash hit Disney Plus series after over her controversial post on social media in which she compared the current political climate in the US to Nazi Germany.

During the company's annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday, one of the shareholders noted that co-stars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano both controversially referenced Nazi Germany in social media comments but only she was removed.

In his response, Chapek didn't talk about the Carano incident directly but said that the company stands "for values that are universal".

"I don't really see Disney as characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet as standing for values — values that are universal. Values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion," he said.

"And we seek to have not only, how we operate but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in. And I think that's a world we should all live in harmony and peace," he added.

Carano, 38, was fired after many people took to social media, complaining about her offensive using the hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

Soon after, Disney-owned Lucasfilm announced that Carano was no longer a part of the show.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the studio had said in a brief statement.

