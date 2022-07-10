https://pagesix.com/2022/07/09/naya-rivera-remembered-by-glee-co-stars-two-years-after-death/

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Remembering American actor Naya Rivera's second death anniversary on July 8, the actor's co-stars from the show Glee have paid their tribute to her by sharing throwback pictures of Rivera.

Also Read | 5 Pictures & Videos from Alaya F’s Instagram Account That Prove She’s a Total Foodie.

Taking to Instagram, 35-year-old Heather Morris wrote that she missed Rivers "every... day", reported Page Six. Meanwhile, 'Glee' actors Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Amber Riley also posted pictures of the late actor on their respective social media handles.

"Every day my angel. I miss you every damn day," captioned actor Heather Morris on Instagram.

Also Read | Sofia Vergara Birthday: A Peek Inside Her Boldest Red Carpet Avatars.

In the first picture shared by Morris, both she and Rivera made weird faces goofing around, seemingly happy in each other's company.

34-year-old Kevin McHale, who was also an integral part of the show wrote, "The best there ever was forever & ever," before adding a black heart emoji.

In the picture, Rivera gestured a peace sign as she posed for the camera in a swimsuit, on a motorboat. She had a big smile on her face.

In addition, other actors of 'Glee', namely Jenna Ushkowitz and Amber Riley also paid condolences to the late Rivera, remembering her, and sharing photos of the actor.

The musical comedy-drama 'Glee' featured Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez and Heather Morris as Brittany Pierce who played the role of cheerleaders at the glee club in the show reported Page Six. Both harbored romantic feelings for each other on-screen and were the best of friends in real life. Kevin McHale played the character of Artie while Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz were seen as Mercedes and Tina respectively.

On July 8, 2020, 33-year-old Rivera took a rented pontoon boat to California's Lake Piru in Ventura County, with her 4-year-old son Josey to spend a mother-son afternoon. However, Rivera went missing and her body was recovered after five days. Rivera's cause of death was declared to be accidental drowning. According to Josey, Rivera had pushed him onto the boat, however, was unable to pull herself up. Recounting the incident, the 4-year-old kid narrated to the investigators that her mother called out for "help" before she sank below the water's surface.

A search-and-rescue diver, assigned to recover Rivera's body speculated that since "pontoon boats are very light" the strong winds, accompanied by a lack of life vest might have resulted in the drowning, reported Page Six.

"What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. These pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, they can get away from you. She might've tried to swim after the boat... a lot of the drownings are when people go swimming and they are not wearing their life vests," said the diver. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)