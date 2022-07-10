It's been over two years since her big debut in Bollywood and Alaya F is still awaiting the release of her second movie. Unfortunately, for the star kid, coronavirus had to strike right after her big debut and we are all aware of what happened next. Alaya's debut with Saif Ali Khan - Tabu starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman was a hit at the box office and she even won some accolades for her acting but besides that, we don't know much about her till now, do we? Well, that and also that she's a big foodie! Alaya F Looks Like the Perfect Bridesmaid in Her Powder Blue Anita Dongre Outfit (View Pics).

One look at Alaya's Instagram account and you're convinced that she likes being a foodie. Her lean frame may fool all of us but pictures don't lie, do they? In fact, she had also shot a cute video on her cheat day and that would definitely resonate with all of us. From enjoying a burger in Paris to sumptuous salad, Alaya's appetite ranges and craves all sorts of food and her pictures are delightful if nothing else. To see more from her "food" collection, let's have a look at some of her pictures below. Need Some Haldi Outfit Inspiration? Let Alaya F Help You Make the Right Choice.

That Looks Like a Delicious Meal

Who Else is Missing a Burger?

Salad With a View!

Breakfast in Bed!

Breakfast in Bikini, Life Can't Get Better!

Coming to her professional life, Alaya will be next seen with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. She also has the Hindi remake of a South thriller, U Turn. Next in line is Ek Aur Ghazab Kahaani with Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal. Well, with such a tight schedule, we hope she gets some time to eat! But then again, if she doesn't get it, she'll make some for it!

