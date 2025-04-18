Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Universal Pictures has greenlit an original comedy film starring Glen Powell, who will also co-write the script with Judd Apatow.

As per Variety, the film follows a country western star in free fall and marks Apatow's latest directorial project.

Apatow will direct the film through his Apatow Productions banner, while Powell and Dan Cohen will produce through their production company Barnstorm.

The project is part of Universal's ongoing partnership with Apatow, who has directed several films for the studio, including 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and 'Trainwreck.'

Glen Powell's production company, Barnstorm, recently signed a first-look deal with Universal, following the success of his film 'Twisters,' which grossed over USD 267.8 million domestically, as per Variety.

Powell is also set to star in 'The Natural Order,' directed by Barry Jenkins, under the Barnstorm banner.

Kevin Misher will produce the film through Misher Films, while Erik Baiers, Senior Executive Vice President of Production Development at Universal, will oversee the project. (ANI)

