Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): A new reality TV show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' - Jodiyon ka Reality' is all set to arrive on your TV sets soon.

COLORS on Monday announced the show, revealing it will give a "fun glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples, as they take on entertaining challenges that test their chemistry."

"Expect everything right from teamwork, love language moments, celebrating small wins, finishing each other's sentences, unspoken eye contact, keeping score, inside jokes, fun anecdotes, to ridiculous nicknames, and silly fights," a press note read.

Couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee will participate in the show, as per the makers.

Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011. They played the lead roles in the 2009 TV serial Ramayan and began dating while working on the project. They became parents to their firstborn Lianna in April 2022. In November 2022, their second daughter Divisha was born.

Others likely to participate in the show include Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Krushna Abhishek with Kashmera Shah. (ANI)

