Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): 'The Little Mermaid' lead actor Halle Bailey has recently revealed how she felt during filming the song 'Part of Your World' for the movie 'The Little Mermaid' in times of pandemic.

According to People Magazine, the performance of Halle for the song is going well with the audience who wait for the release of the movie in the coming week. The actor described the emotional hobble she felt while filming, she expressed how she was experiencing some real-life growing pains while working overseas in London and Italy.

Bailey said, "We were filming in the height of the pandemic, and I was suddenly living alone away from everything I knew." The actor also narrated the way the feeling of isolation led to a deeper connection with her character.

She shared the work experience she felt in terms of physical hard work for the iconic song, "Part of Your World took three days to film. There was a lot of physicality and stunt work involved where I would be spinning, going in the air on the wires and there was a lot to think about," as per a report by People.

Weighing up the emotional waves she felt while performing, she said, "I was very emotional. I remember I was crying... If you listen to the lyrics, it's such a desperate plea and cry for help. I was able to convey those emotions of feeling alone and underwater in a way."

"I was grateful that I had that experience of feeling that isolation because I was able to play it through Ariel. I think ultimately it helped my performance," she added.

Halle, who is eyeing a much-needed vacation, concluded by mentioning planning for a long break. She said, "I'm going to take a few weeks to just woosah because this has been five years of buildup. It's nice to finally have it be released into the world."

'The Little Mermaid' will open in theatres on May 26. (ANI)

