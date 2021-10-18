Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): It's been eight years since the release of Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Shahid'.

Marking the special occasion, Hansal Mehta, who helmed the film, took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to people for showering their love upon the movie.

Also Read | Zac Efron Birthday Special: Just 5 Drool-Worthy Pictures of the Handsome Hunk Flaunting His Toned Body (View Pics).

"Just gratitude. 8 years of #Shahid," he wrote.

Mehta also shared several stills from the movie.

Also Read | Freida Pinto Birthday: 7 Style Statements by the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Actress That Deserve Your Attention (View Pics).

'Shahid' is based on the real-life story of murdered lawyer-activist Shahid Azmi.Rajkummar essayed the titular role of a lawyer who represents the accused in high profile terror cases. Rajkummar even bagged his first National Award for his performance in the film. Mehta also won National Award for his direction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)