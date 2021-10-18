We all remember the old Disney days when a young Zac Efron used to play Troy Bolton in High School Musical. It was the year 2000, when this young lad made his debut in a Disney project and had a lot of female fans going gaga over how good he looked. In the following years, Zac only grew hotter and hotter and he still manages to pull fans towards his films and gawk at him while he performs on the big screen. His charisma, his charm, his muscular body, and of course his amazing acting is why so many people across the globe love him. Zac Efron Birthday Special: His Red Carpet Attempts are Cute and Dapper, All Rolled Into One.

Just how his acting got better and better, Zac Efron certainly put in a lot of effort into getting shape. It took him quite some years so get out of the lanky young boy image and let people fall in love with his ripped and drool-worthy body. The Lucky One, Neighbours, Baywatch and The Greatest Showman, Zac only kept looking better with each new movie. One of his latest projects was where he essayed the role of the notorious serial killer and rapist, Ted Bundy. Titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Efron surely ticked all the boxes when it came to him perfecting Bundy's looks and appearance. After all, the serial killer did woo the ladies with his good looks to do his deed.

Even now, when you go through Zac's Instagram, you will only see some amazing shots of the actor. Pick up any picture posted on the social media, and you will definitely be wooed by his looks. Often, Zac also treats fans with shirtless pictures of himself. The man works hard in the gym and love to flaunt his chisled body. Today, as he rings in his 34th birthday, we decided to share a few drrol-worthy pictures of the actor to celebrate his day. Courteney Cox, Zac Efron Among the Nominees as 2021 Daytime Emmys Reveal Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle Categories.

Take A Look:

What A Handsome Man!

Can Someone Turn On The Ac? It's Hot In Here!

If Looks Could Kill

Fitness Goals!

Flexing Those Muscles For The Ladies!

Zac Efron is a star, and his fans cannot wait to see him more on the screen. The actor will seen in quite a few different projects including Three Men and a Baby reboot and Stephen King’s Firestarter remake. In the meantime, join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday.

