Intrusion actress Freida Pinto celebrates her birthday on October 19. The actress who became a household name after starring in Slumdog Millionaire continues to leave her footprints behind in Hollywood. Freida is amongst the most popular Indian faces in the west and she's busy making headlines with her multiple projects. Freida has certainly carved a name for herself in the industry and while she has miles more to go, she's certainly on the right track and we won't ever stop rooting for her. Mom-To-Be Freida Pinto Thanks Her ‘Awesome Tribe Of Sisters’ For Organising A Beautiful Baby Shower (View Pics).

While we have often sung praises of her acting calibre, today, let's discuss her sartorial approach and how she presents herself on the red carpet. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, the girl sure knows how to make an impression. Her fashion outings are well-applauded and cheered enough by all her admirers. She struts confidently on the red carpet and leaves a mark that's hard to forget. With an amazing team of stylists behind her, she carefully conceptualises all her different looks, while winning our hearts, one outfit at a time. It's been years since we are seeing her nail her different looks and each time, the outcome has been better than before. Freida Pinto Announces Engagement With Photographer Cory Tran and These Adorable Photos of the Couple Are Unmissable.

Today, on Freida Pinto's birthday, here's recalling some of her best appearances so far...

In Elie Saab

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Julien Macdonald

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Cinq-a-Sept

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida is currently busy pampering herself and awaiting the arrival of her little bundle of joy. The actress is expecting her first baby with her fiance, Cory Tran and recently, she offered us a peek inside her gorgeous LA home. The couple is all eager and excited to welcome their new member and here's wishing them all the luck for the same. On a parting note, here's raising a toast to the beautiful soul that she is. Happy Birthday, Freida! Have a great one.

