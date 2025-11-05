New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana marked Team India's historic maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph with special tattoos.

On Wednesday, Harmanpreet Kaur took to Instagram and shared a picture of the tattoo, which features the World Cup Trophy.

Also Read | Are 37 Billion of Drake’s Streams on Spotify Fake? Rapper RBX, Snoop Dogg’s Cousin, Accuses Music Streaming App of Fraudulent Practices, Files Lawsuit.

"Forever etched in my skin and my heart, waited for you since Day 1, and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," Harmanpreet wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQqckHlEvtg/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik Accuses Tanya Mittal of Using Him for Fame; Gaurav Khanna Calls Her Manipulative As Friendships Turn Sour Inside the House.

Have a look at Smriti's tattoo here

https://x.com/KKRiders/status/1985993185705992549/photo/2

Leading from the front, Harmanpreet Kaur had a memorable campaign with the bat. She scored 260 runs in nine matches, including two half-centuries, and played a match-winning knock of 89 runs in the semifinal against Australia, helping India chase down a massive target of 339.

During the pulsating final on Sunday, India posted a daunting total of 298/7 on the board, courtesy of Shafali Verma's blistering 87(78) and Deepti Sharma's fiery run-a-ball 58. In reply, skipper Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly led the fight with a rollicking 101(98) while the rest of her compatriots crumbled against India's spin attack. Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma, delivered the final blow, and India experienced a wave of euphoria.

India took a victory lap inside the stadium to prolong the moment of jubilation. Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj joined in the victory celebrations and lifted the coveted title with teary eyes. Former India men's captain Rohit Sharma, who was present at the stadium with his family, was visibly overwhelmed with emotions.

After the nerve-wracking final, Harmanpreet was effusive about past stalwarts Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra. She credited the duo for providing her support during her illustrious 16-year career. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)