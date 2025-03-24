Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has released a new single, 'Baby.'

The song's video was shot in London, elevating the track's emotional depth as it presents a cinematic love story against the city's picturesque scenery.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Harrdy, in a press note, said, "'Baby' is more than just a song - it's a celebration of love in its purest form. We've created something that pushes the boundaries of what Punjabi pop can be while staying true to its roots. The production process was incredibly detailed, with months spent perfecting every element, from the traditional percussion arrangements to the modern synthesizer layers. Each sound has been carefully chosen to create an emotional connection with listeners, regardless of their cultural background."

Harrdy Sandhu is best known for his hit tracks such as 'Joker', 'Yaarr Ni Milyaa', 'Soch', and 'Bijlee Bijlee' among others. He has also tasted success with his acting skills. In films like '83' and 'Code Name: Tiranga', Harrdy was featured in pivotal roles. (ANI)

