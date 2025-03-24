Prateik Babbar has officially changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil, paying homage to his late mother, the legendary Bollywood actress. The Four More Shots Please! actor, who got married to Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025, did not invite his father, Raj Babbar, or his half-brother, Aarya Babbar, and half-sister, Juhi Babbar Soni, for his big day, which made headlines. In an interview, Prateik addressed the speculations surrounding the matter and also confirmed changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil, embracing his mother's identity. Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day; Actor Kisses Bride in First Pics From Their Stunning Wedding!.

Prateik Babbar Changes His Surname From Babbar to Smita Patil

Prateik left everyone surprised by officially changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil, dropping "Babbar", his father Raj Babbar's surname. In an interview with The Times of India, the actor shared his thoughts on embracing the name Prateik Smita Patil and dropping Babbar. He mentioned that he isn’t worried about how this change might affect his career. He said, "Im not thinking of any of that. I am just thinking about what makes me and my soul feel better and what makes my heart smile, not thinking if it will negatively affect my career. I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name."

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding Pictures

He continued, I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother, her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if U understand what I mean. Prateik shared that his aspiration is to walk in his mother's footsteps rather than his father's and said, "It needs to just be her name and legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I am striving to be like my mother and not like my dad. It feels like a new chapter." Priya Banerjee Breaks Silence on Babbar Family’s Absence at Her and Prateik Babbar’s Wedding, Says ‘Everyone Who Mattered Was With Us’.

IIn the same interview, Prateik mentioned that he prefers not to talk about his family issues right now and will share when the time feels right. He said, "When the time is right, I will chat about it. Lets just leave it the way it is for now. Its a bit complicated." On the work front, the actor who was last seen in Khwaabon ka Jhamela co-starring Yami Gautam and Prateik Gandhi next has AR Murugadoss' Sikandar co-starring Salaman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The action thriller is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 30, 2025

