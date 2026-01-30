Los Angeles, January 30: Organisers of the Grammy Awards 2026 have announced the presenters for this year's ceremony, with musicians Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan set to take the stage at music's biggest night on February 1, according to E! News. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian and television presenter Trevor Noah, who will return for his sixth and final time as host. The 2026 Grammys will be held days before the show transitions to a new broadcast home in 2027.

In addition to the music stars, Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor will also present an award, alongside actor Jeff Goldblum, who stars in the upcoming film Wicked. Comedians Nikki Glaser, who recently hosted the Golden Globes, and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez are also part of the presenters' lineup. Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri and Siddhant Bhatia Shine in Grammy Nominations; India’s Musical Legacy Resonates on Global Stage (View Post).

Musicians from across genres will feature prominently during the evening, with Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Doechii, Carole King, Q-Tip and Queen Latifah rounding out the list of presenters.

The ceremony will also include performances by all nominees in the Best New Artist category, including Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, The Marias, Leon Thomas, Sombr, Lola Young and Olivia Dean. Lady Gaga, who has received seven nominations this year, is scheduled to perform songs from her latest album Mayhem, according to E! News. Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 9 Nods, Lady Gaga Follows With 7.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter, nominated for Album of the Year for the second consecutive year, will also perform at the ceremony, along with Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Justin Bieber, who is set to return to the Grammys after a four-year break.

"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time," the show's executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement. "He's been the most phenomenal host of the show. He's so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can't wait to do it together one last time."

Trevor Noah has previously spoken about his approach to hosting the Grammys. "I always care what happens," he told People in January 2024. "I don't take anything for granted, and I'm never sure that or how a joke will land. You just prepare. You hope for the best," as per the outlet.

The 41-year-old added, "So, I just work my ass off, try and think of the funniest things to say and ways to say them. The rest I leave to God." The 2026 ceremony will also mark the final year of the Grammys' long association with CBS, which has broadcast the awards since 1973, before the show moves to ABC, Hulu and Disney+ in 2027, as per the outlet.

