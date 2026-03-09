Ryan Gosling’s return to the Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage this March 2026 was expected to be a highlight of the season, but the episode quickly evolved into an internet-breaking event thanks to a series of high-profile cameos. While Gosling was the night's designated host for the fourth time, appearances by pop icon Harry Styles and sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar stole the spotlight in a night defined by spontaneous comedy and genre-bending musical performances. The episode served as a high-energy kickoff for the month, blending Hollywood promotion with unexpected cross-cultural musical collaborations. Ryan Gosling Bonds with Alien in 'Project Hail Mary' Trailer.

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Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles Share Funny Moment

The night began with Gosling delivering a monologue centered on his upcoming sci-fi epic, Project Hail Mary. Describing the film as a mix between E.T. and Interstellar, Gosling was in the middle of a comedic riff on space-movie tropes when he performed a double-take at a front-row audience member. The camera revealed Harry Styles, who is scheduled to both host and perform on the show next week. When asked why he was in the crowd, Styles joked, “I’m hosting next week and it’s been a while, so I just wanted to watch, get a feel for it. ”The exchange turned into a comedic "coolness" battle, with Gosling jokingly lamenting that Styles’ presence was distracting the audience from his movie promotion. “Could you listen less cool? Your coolness is kind of becoming a problem,” Gosling quipped before launching into a mashup of Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and his own Barbie hit, “I’m Just Ken.”

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Anoushka Shankar Brings Indian Sound to SNL 2026

The evening’s musical segments offered a rare departure from standard late-night fare. The virtual band Gorillaz took the stage to perform their new track, The Moon Cave, featuring a massive ensemble of guest artists including Asha Puthli and Black Thought. However, it was the inclusion of world-renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar that garnered the most attention. Shankar, the daughter of the legendary Ravi Shankar, brought a distinct Indian classical texture to the Gorillaz’ electronic sound. The performance marked a significant moment for cultural representation on the SNL stage, introducing the sitar to a massive American television audience through a contemporary lens. Ryan Gosling Suits Up for 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' Fans Get Glimpse.

SNL Cameo Boosts Buzz

For Gosling, the night was a successful launchpad for Project Hail Mary, which has already generated significant buzz for its ambitious scale. Meanwhile, for Styles, the appearance served as a "dress rehearsal" following the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Styles' cameo has significantly heightened expectations for his upcoming dual-role episode next Saturday, while Shankar’s appearance continues to solidify her status as a global bridge between traditional and modern musical genres.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).