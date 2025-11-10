India’s rich and diverse music culture is taking centre stage at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, with four Indian and Indian-origin artists earning nominations across major global categories. The Recording Academy has recognised Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri and Siddhant Bhatia for their outstanding contributions to world music, a proud moment that showcases the growing global footprint of Indian artistry. Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 9 Nods, Lady Gaga Follows With 7.

Leading the charge this year is sitar virtuoso and composer Anoushka Shankar, who has earned multiple nominations for her mesmerising EP Chapter III: We Return to Light. Co-created with sarod guitarist Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, the record has been nominated for Best Global Music Album. The EP blends the roots of Indian classical music with modern sonic textures, capturing Shankar’s timeless approach to bridging the old and new. The trio’s deeply moving track Daybreak has also been nominated for Best Global Music Performance, further establishing their collaboration as one of the standout global releases of the year.

Shakti Earns Double Grammy 2026 Nominations

Five decades since their inception, the iconic jazz-fusion collective Shakti, led by John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain, continues to inspire the world. Their live album Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) has been nominated for Best Global Music Album, a nod to their continued mastery in blending Indian classical music with Western improvisation. Their powerful live performance of Shrini’s Dream (Live) has also received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, reaffirming the ensemble’s enduring magic and musical relevance even after fifty years. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners: Beyoncé, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Others Bag Trophies – Here’s the Complete List of Recipients of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Composer Siddhant Bhatia joins the prestigious list with a nomination for Best Global Music Album for his collaborative project Sounds of Kumbha. The album is a sonic journey inspired by the sacred and spiritual energy of the Kumbh Mela, one of India’s most revered cultural gatherings. Through intricate soundscapes, Bhatia captures the spiritual pulse and philosophical essence of Indian tradition in a contemporary form.

Charu Suri Bags Grammy 2026 Nomination

Adding to India’s stellar representation, Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri has earned a nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her record Shayan. Suri has made a name for herself on the global jazz scene by weaving Indian classical influences into her compositions. Her latest album beautifully merges meditative Indian elements with modern jazz tones, offering a fresh and deeply emotional listening experience. Notably, Suri also produced Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, further underlining her impact and versatility as a musician and producer. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter – See All the Artists Who Won at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

About Grammy Awards 2026

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The nominations were announced in a star-studded livestream featuring global artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Doechii, celebrating creativity across 95 categories. While global powerhouses like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar dominate the mainstream categories, the strong presence of Indian artists this year is a testament to the rising recognition of South Asian music on the world stage. From the rhythmic brilliance of Shakti to the soul-stirring fusion of Anoushka Shankar and the innovative works of Charu Suri and Siddhant Bhatia, India’s musical voice is louder and prouder than ever.

