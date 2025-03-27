New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of "deepfake" technology targeting celebrities and asserted that this cannot be taken lightly as it tarnishes the image of the person concerned and casts a tremendous impact on the victim's mental health.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said artificial intelligence and deepfake technology have swept the world and while the pros of the technology are many, they also target celebrities belonging to the film industry.

Also Read | I'm Just Learning, Let Me Become a Good Actor, Says ‘L2: Empuraan' Star Mohanlal (Watch Video).

"These celebrities have worked very hard to make a name, fame and popularity. Many of us have become victims of this ruthless misuse which creates multiple fake videos tarnishing the image of the person concerned. These go viral and cast a tremendous impact on the victims' health," Malini said.

"This cannot be taken lightly," she added.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Reacts to Kunal Kamra Song Controversy, Says 'Freedom of Expression Cannot Be Used To Mount Personal Attacks' After Comedian's 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

The BJP MP also raised the issue of misuse of social media to make brutal comments on the personal lives of celebrities, often twisting facts to suit their narrative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)