Lucknow, March 26: Standup artiste Kunal Kamra, whose alleged disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked an uproar has drawn sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi Adityanath said that the freedom of expression does not mean that individuals can use it to attack someone else, adding that law should take action against such people "who are creating differences in the country."

Mumbai Police on March 24 registered an FIR against Kamra based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. He was summoned by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Freedom of expression is in the realm of law. It should be in the realm of constitutional values. And in that realm, there is freedom of expression. The freedom of your personality cannot be used to attack someone else. It is unfortunate that some people have considered the freedom of this individual as their birthright to divide the country and increase the division. And I feel that the law should take action against such people who are creating a difference in the country," CM Yogi said.

The UP CM's sentiments were also echoed by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis who has taken a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister while speaking in the state Assembly said that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny. Kamra had on Sunday shared videos of his stand-up show held at The Habitat venue in Mumbai following after which the venue was ranasacked, following which police arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks for the vandalism.

The standup artiste on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle stating that he would not "apologise" for his act. Kamra also in his reply to political leaders who "threatened" to teach him a lesson stated that the "inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge."

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", Kunal Kamra's statement added.

Emphasising that he is "willing" to cooperate with police officials and authorities for any lawful actions taken against him, Kamra also questioned whether "he law will be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke." Furthermore, Kunal Kamra said that he would not 'apologise' for his remarks and that he does not fear any "mob".