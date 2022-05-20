Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Actor Aditi Rao Hydari marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

One of her graceful looks from the festival is out. Designer Sabyasachi unveiled her new look from the prestigious event on his Instagram handle, he shared a few glimpses of her.

The 35-year-old actor opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was spotted donning an ivory organza saree, pairing it up with an emerald-diamond choker. Her red lips and basic makeup look complimented the entire look.

Apart from Aditi, actor Deepika Padukone will also attend Cannes 2022 as a jury member.This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 to May 26 and the organisers will be axing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. They won't be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate. (ANI)

