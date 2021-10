Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Dussehra on Friday, actor Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for his new film 'Vikram Vedha'.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik put up two posts in which he let his fans know about his new beginnings.

Also Read | Hum Do Hamare Do Song Bansuri: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's Peppy Track Is an Ideal Party Number to Groove On (Watch Video).

"Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today...," he wrote alongside a clip in which he gave us a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise.

The other Instagram Story reads, "Good luck."

Also Read | Tabbar Review: Pawan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak’s Tight Thriller Series Gets Further Elevated By Its Terrific Performances (LatestLY Exclusive).

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

Film's shooting announcement has also been shared on the official Instagram handle of Y Not Studios.

"It begins! #VikramVedha," a post read on Y Not Studios' social media page.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the movie. The two have earlier shared screen space in the film 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum' (2002). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)