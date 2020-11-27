Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Hollywood actors and musicians including Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr., Rebel Wilson, Halle Berry among many others on Thursday(local time) shared glimpses of their Thanksgiving celebrations and revealed what they're grateful for this year.

'The Wolverine' star - Jackman penned a note of Thanksgiving to his fans on Instagram and shared that he is grateful for their 'support, comments, humour, advice, quips, rebukes."

Also Read | Gautam Gulati Birthday: Bigg Boss 8 Winner Has The Perfect 8-Pack Abs In Town (View Pics).

He noted alongside the post, "And we are grateful to have you in this world (with red heart emoji)."

The 'Baby' singer Bieber penned a note of thanks on Instagram to Jesus, and noted, "On this thanksgiving I'd like to thank the single most important person to ever live. The lover of my soul King Jesus. "

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Are Married! Groom Says, ‘ I’m Looking Forward to My Never-Ending Travels With Her’.

Sharing a glimpse from one of his movies, Downey Jr. celebrated Thanksgiving in a post in which he is seen binging on a turkey. Alongside the short clip, he noted, "Not your usual Thanxgiving, but grateful nonetheless. Stay safe, all.. Better daze ahead!!! #HappyThanksgiving."

From the top of the Alps, Rebel Wilson sent "good luck" in a Thanksgiving special video on Instagram. She noted," Happy Thanksgiving everybody!"

Dressed up in a white woollen hoodie, Halle Berry extended good wishes on Thanksgiving in an Instagram post. She noted, "so thankful !"

Thinking of family and friends, Nicole Kidman too shared a dreamy post on Thanksgiving on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow visited her father's resting place (on his birthday), with her kids and penned a note of Thanksgiving. She noted, "On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life. Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art. "

Thanksgiving is a festival that is celebrated in America, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and other parts. It is also a national holiday in the regions where it is celebrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)