Gautam Gulati is synonymous to one and all as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8. With his shirtless antics and muhphat attitude, Gulati went on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 8. Well, he was not only always shirtless on the show, but he also wore some sharp tuxes for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Bigg Boss indeed changed life for Gautam, who went on to get recognised for himself, rather than his on-screen roles and he is considered as one of the most good-looking and fit actors of the television industry. Gautam Gulati Bags Salman Khan's Radhe, Here's What The Bigg Boss 8 Winner Will Play in This Prabhudeva Directorial.

While Gautam never really got to flaunt his super awesome body on screen, on the eve of the actor turning a year older, we bring to you his lickable 8-pack abs that are nothing but perfection. Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati Reveals How Salman Khan Made Him Feel Safe and Secure in the Industry!.

Check Them Out Below:

Hayeee! That Killer Smile:

Biscuit Ki Dukaan:

Have Abs? Definitely Flaunt It At the Beach:

Hayeee Garmi!

Buzzcut Never Looked So Good:

Nevertheless, after creating a name for himself in the television space, Gulati now has his eyes set on the big screen. In 2016, Gautam debuted on the big screen in Azhar. He now awaits another big release - Salman Khan's action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai where he will be seen playing an antagonist. Happy Birthday Gautam!

