Just yesterday news broke that Shaheer Sheikh is engaged to his lady love Ruchikaa Kapoor. Today, we learn that the couple is now married. As per a report by ETimes, Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in a court a few days back. They would have had a grand celebration if it were not for the pandemic. They plan to have a traditions wedding in 2021 when the situation allows. The couple has flown down to Shaheer's hometown in Jammu, where they had a small function. They will also have a small gathering at their Mumbai resident. Shaheer Sheikh Officially Introduces Girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor To The World In the Cutest Way Possible (View Post).

Speaking to Times of India, Shaheer said how, before everything else, they were best friends. He was quoted as saying: “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her." Shaheer Sheikh On Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Off Air 'I Like Doing Stories With A Definite Start and End'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Check Out Shaheer and Ruchikaa's Latest Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prasiddhi_shaheer_sns (@shaheer.the.marvellous)

Ruchikaa said that it was Shaheer's simplicity and humility that attracted her. She also addresses coming from different backgrounds, but added that they choose to celebrate their differences. "We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).