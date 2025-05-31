New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is known for his comedy roles in films like 'Hungama', 'Chup Chup Ke' and Bhool Bhulaiyaa', opened up about being typecast for his comic roles in his over two-decades-long acting career in Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI, the actor admitted that he tends to avoid scripts that offer him a role with the same "mentality" as his previous characters, which he has already portrayed in his past films.

"Mujhe nhi pata mai tragedy karta hoo, comedy ya serious. Mai saubhagyashaali hoo ki mai ek baar ye character jee loo, toh, dossri baar uss character ko choone ki ikcha nhi karti, pyaar bhut karta hoo, lekin mujhe koi agar same mansikta ka character suna de to mai koshish karta hoo ki ya toh usse mai bach jaau ya usse koi idea suna doo jisse uski mentality change ho jaae. (I don't know if I do tragedy or comedy, or serious. I am fortunate that I am able to live as a character, but then I don't want to touch that character again. I love it a lot. But if someone pitches me a character with the same mentality, then I try to escape it. Otherwise, I tell them the idea and change their mentality)," said Rajpal Yadav.

However, throughout much of his career, the actor has frequently appeared in comedy films, which has led to a common perception in the Bollywood industry that Rajpal Yadav is primarily a comedic actor.

When asked whether he ever felt typecast for his roles in the Bollywood industry, the 'Hungama' actor clarified that he never felt restricted by such labels. According to him, his versatile body of work has enabled him to explore a wide range of characters throughout his acting career.

"Nahi, uljhe kabhi nhi rhe. Kyoki jab hum log NSD (National School of Drama) me the, hum baat krte the ki voh typecast ho gya, ye typecast ho gya. Toh aap sochiye, 1999 me mujhe pehli baar fimlm me entry krne ka saubhagya mila. 2024 me 25 saal poore hue. Usme leads, supporting leads, comic lead, guest appearances, ek scene se lekar 100 scene me kaam karne ka mauka mila. (No, I was never involved because when we were in NSD, we used to talk about typecasting, this was typecast, that was typecast, that was typecast. In 1999, my first chance to enter the film. In 2024, I completed 25 years. So, almost leads, supporting leads, comic lead, guest appearances, from one scene to 100 scenes)," said Rajpal Yadav.

The 'Hungama' actor further added that he loves the "strength of entertainment" which helped him to perform over 500 characters.

"Mujhe entertainment ki strength se pyaar hah. Mujhe lagbhag 500 charitra jeene ka saubhagya mil gya. Agar aap small plays se lekar 70mm jode toh. (I love the strength of entertainment. I got the chance to live 500 characters. If you add all of them, from a small play to 70 mm)," said Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav was recently seen in a Zee5 film 'Interrogation'. It was directed by Ajoy Varma Raja. (ANI)

