Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) IMPPA has written a letter to Maharashtra CM and BMC commissioner for setting up a vaccination centre for its members.

TP Aggarwal, IMPPA president, in a statement, has urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, and BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal to allow the company to organize a vaccination camp exclusively for its staff members.

As the nation is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus, the situation for small and daily wage earners in the film industry has worsened and they are struggling to meet their daily needs.

In view of the financial hardships being faced by their members, IMPPA decided to write a letter to the higher authorities to allow them to organize a vaccination camp. In a staff meeting, the organization also decided to deposit Rs 3000 directly to the bank accounts of the members.

"We request the Government and BMC to kindly allot a special vaccination camp for our members for which we will be highly obliged and we assure all our members that we always are with them in both good days and bad days and they can rely on us," the letter read.

IMPPA is the first and the only internationally recognized oldest association of the Indian Film production sector. It is the mother organization of all the associations which exist in the Indian film industry. (ANI)

