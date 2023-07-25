New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock always bring something new to the table. The duo is all set to open the 16th edition of India Couture Week on Tuesday evening at Taj Palace here in the national capital.

The designers will pay an ode to the Renaissance era with their collection on display.

Take a look at this BTS moment, where Falguni and Shane Peacock are seen giving a brief glimpse of their collection.

"Watch Falguni Shane Peacock unveil their signature couture collection ‘Renaissance Reverie’ at the opening show of FDCI’s Hyundai India Couture Week 2023, in association with Reliance Brands. The collection is an ode to the Renaissance period and a seamless fusion of rich Indian culture, techniques, and craftsmanship," a post read on Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram account.

Actress Kiara Advani is their muse for tonight's fashion gala.

On Monday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared her excitement about the show.

She dropped a short video with the designers from their studio and captioned it, "Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp together after agess."

Falguni and Shane Peacock have been in the fashion business for decades now. They have even worked with global artistes. Remember Sarah Jessica Parker's entry in the Sex And The City Reboot, all clad in a signature Falguni and Shane creation?

A combination of maroon and cobalt blue, the Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga features hand-embroidered Resham-work in chequered patterns on the full-sleeved blouse and motifs. Sarah looked exquisite in the duo's ensemble. (ANI)

