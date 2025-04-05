Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar on Saturday attended a FICCI Flo event in Jammu.

Speaking to media outside the venue , Isha hailed women power.

"I have participated in the FICCI FLO for the first time...This is for women's empowerment...Women can do better in every field...They have a lot of potential," she said.

Isha Koppikar rose to fame with her dance in a chart-busting song in Ram Gopal Verma's Hindi movie Underworld. She was branded as the Khallas Girl of Bollywood. She has done numerous films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages as well. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in the Hindi horror film Krishna Cottage.

She had joined BJP in 2019. (ANI)

