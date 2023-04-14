Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy has been selected to be screened at the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, the official line-up of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was unveiled and Kashyap's film found a name in the list. Mrs Undercover Movie Review: Radhika Apte’s Splendid Performance Isn’t Enough to Uplift This Perfectly Average ZEE5 Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film will be a part of the Midnight Screenings section of the festival, which will take place from May 16-27. "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," a post read on the official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival. Kashyap also shared the update with his fans and followers on social media. Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps.

The festival's longtime director Thierry Fremaux revealed the official selection at a press conference at the UGC Normandie Theatre in Paris alongside incoming festival president Iris Knobloch. "We saw more than 2,000 films. These numbers are extravagant and, at the same time, reflect the health of world cinema and the aspiration to make films everywhere," said Fremaux at the jam-packed conference. He also applauded the wider international scope of the competition which appears to have fewer French movies. Among the French competition entries are 'The Passion of Dodin Bouffant', a period romance directed by Tran Anh Hung, and starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel.

Fremaux said the Official Selection is not locked, with more films expected to be unveiled in the coming days. Some movies rumored to potentially pop up at the festival include Ladj Ly's follow up to Les Miserables, as well as Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things. Maiwenn's Jeanne du Barry, starring the director opposite Johnny Depp, will open the festival on May 16. The edition will have an Italian flavour with the latest films from Nanni Moretti ('The Sun of the Future'), Marco Bellocchio ('Rapito') and Rohrwacher, who was in competition before with The Wonders and 'Happy as Lazzaro', which won the Jury Prize and the screenplay award, respectively, Variety tweeted. Besides Four Daughters, the competition includes another politically-minded documentary, 'Jeunesse' by Chinese director Wang Bing, who was previously at Cannes with 'Dead Souls'. The helmer also has 'Man in Black' in Special Screenings. Wenders, a Palme d'Or-winner for 'Paris, Texas', is back in the hunt with 'Perfect Days', one of two films he will screen at Cannes.

