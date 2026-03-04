Actress Sunny Leone has shared a proud parenting milestone, revealing that her 10-year-old daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber, is already an inventor and a patent holder. During a candid conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan for her latest YouTube vlog on March 2, 2026, Leone showcased Nisha’s creation: the ‘Boo Box’, a practical solution to a common household mess. The invention, which has already hit the market and is generating income for the young entrepreneur, has reportedly sparked a bit of playful sibling rivalry at home. Farah Khan Makes ‘Google Giggle’ As Filmmaker Interacts With CEO Sundar Pichai (See Post)

Nisha Invents ‘Boo Box’ Tissue Bin

The ‘Boo Box’ is a 2-in-1 tissue box holder featuring an integrated mini disposal bin. Leone explained that the idea was born out of necessity. Nisha, who suffers from allergies aggravated by Mumbai’s dust, would often leave used tissues around the house, leading to frequent reminders from her mother to tidy up. “Then one day when I came home, she had attached a disposable cup to the tissue box using tape,” Leone recalled. “When I saw it, I thought this is very interesting and funny.” What began as a makeshift DIY solution was eventually refined, patented, and brought to life from "start to finish" by Nisha.

Pricing and Market Success

The Boo Box is currently available for purchase on online platforms like Amazon and through Leone’s own brand website, Star Struck by Sunny Leone, priced at INR 999. Leone jokingly noted that the venture’s success has caught the attention of her younger twin sons, Asher and Noah. “The boys are now jealous that Nisha will have a lot of money and that they will always have to ask her for it,” she laughed, adding, “She’s already making money at 10!” ‘I Failed IVF Twice’: Farah Khan Reveals Her Struggles and Emotional Breakdown on Sania Mirza’s Podcast.

Watch Full Video Here:

Farah Khan Praises Sunny Leone’s Daughter Nisha

Farah Khan, visibly impressed by the prototype, quipped, “I am going to go back home and bash my kids!” Khan praised Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, for their parenting, noting the artwork created by the children displayed throughout their Mumbai home. Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra, in 2017. Leone mentioned that Nisha is fully aware of her adoption and is thriving as an intelligent, creative young girl. On the professional front, Leone was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller Kennedy, which continues to stream on Zee5.

