Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has addressed the recent social media storm regarding his name appearing in documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein. In a candid conversation during an interview, the director laughed off the connection, describing the reference as nothing more than a "random mail." Fact Check: Is Anurag Kashyap’s Name Mentioned in Epstein Files? Truth Behind ‘Bollywood Guy’ Reference.

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that a "Bollywood guy" was mentioned in a newly unsealed batch of documents. While the files released as part of ongoing transparency requirements in the Epstein case contain hundreds of names, Kashyap clarified that his inclusion appears to be a clerical or contextless reference.

Anurag Kashyap On Allegedly Being Named in Epstein Files

During the interview with Sit With Hitlist, Kashyap was asked directly about his name surfacing in the high-profile US Department of Justice records. The filmmaker maintained a calm demeanour, noting that he receives countless unsolicited communications. "In a mail. In a random mail," Kashyap explained. "We get invitations from Harvard, Yale, everywhere. I don’t know."

He further addressed specific details in the documents that suggested a meeting in China, pointing out a significant factual error. "I have never been to Beijing. I have been to Shanghai in China once before 2014; I played recce in Bombay," he added.

'What Company I Have', Says Kashyap

Known for his dry wit, the Gangs of Wasseypur director joked about the calibre of other global figures mentioned in the vast trove of documents, which includes politicians, business moguls, and international celebrities.

"Wow! What a company I have," Kashyap remarked, though he was quick to pivot back to the absurdity of the situation. He emphasised that being mentioned in an email thread does not equate to an association with Epstein’s illegal activities.

Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Full Interview Here:

The Unsealed Documents

The records in question are part of a broader disclosure involving roughly 300 public figures. Many individuals named in the files are mentioned incidentally such as in travel logs, contact lists, or emails without any implication of wrongdoing or direct involvement in Epstein's criminal network.

Kashyap’s response mirrors that of several other public figures who have found their names in the "Epstein Files," often citing administrative errors or broad, unsolicited outreach by Epstein’s associates during the early 2000s.

Moving Past the Headlines

The filmmaker, who recently saw the release of his noir thriller Kennedy on Zee5, appears unfazed by the viral headlines. He noted that he has become accustomed to his name being linked to various controversies, including past income tax raids, which he also addressed in the same interview. Anurag Kashyap vs Kamakhya Narayan Singh: ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Propaganda Row Over ‘Beef’ Explained (Watch Videos).

"I have reached a point where I find it more funny than annoying," Kashyap told. He concluded by suggesting that the public often reacts to headlines without understanding the nuance of how these documents are structured

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