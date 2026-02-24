Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has sparked a fresh controversy following sharp criticisms of the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2. Speaking on the sidelines of the Filmfare Awards South, Kashyap dismissed the film’s trailer as "propaganda" and "b*****t," leading to a heated exchange with the film’s director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The dispute comes just days before the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. ‘The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond’ Trailer Out: Beyond Silence Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sequel Explores New Horrors Across India (Watch Video)

Anurag Kashyap Says Beef Parota Is the Best – Watch Video

Bollywood beef lover revealed. Anurag Kashyap: Beef Parota is the best Reporter: Do you like beef? Kashyap: Yes 🤤😋 Reporter: What do you think of Kerala Story trailer? Kashyap: Bullshit trailer pic.twitter.com/9PO0YhviqV — 🍉 (@DelhiIsNotFar) February 23, 2026

Anurag Kashyap Slams 'The Kerala Story 2'

During a media interaction in Kerala, Kashyap was asked for his thoughts on the trailer for the sequel to the 2023 hit. The director did not mince words, labelling the footage "b*****t" and affirming his belief that the project is intended to spread misinformation. "It's a b****t propaganda movie," Kashyap stated in an earlier video interaction. "The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy." He further criticised a specific scene in the film involving the consumption of meat, remarking, "Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai" (People don't even serve khichdi the way they are serving beef in this movie).

Anurag Kashyap on ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Trailer - Watch Video

Reporter: What's your view on The Kerala Story 2? Anurag Kashyap: It a bullshit propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred,the maker is a greedy bootlicker. He goes on saying "Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein Beef khila rahe hai"😂 pic.twitter.com/c6TlxSBbJL — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 22, 2026

Anurag Kashyap Backs Beef Parotta

The conversation took a turn toward local culture when Kashyap praised Kerala's culinary staples. When asked about his preferences, he clarified his stance on the controversial subject of beef consumption in India. "Beef parotta. Beef parotta is the best," Kashyap told reporters. When told that eating beef is considered a problem by some, he replied, "It's not a problem. No problem."

Kamakhya Narayan Singh Shares Video on X - Watch

Dear Anurag sir, मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion। किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

Kamakhya Narayan Singh Responds

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh issued a video statement on X (formerly Twitter) defending his film and launching a personal critique against Kashyap. Singh argued that the film depicts reality rather than fiction. "Anurag Kashyap Ji said that no one serves even khichdi like this. I totally agree," Singh said. "But unfortunately, in our society, our innocent daughters are being fed beef to change their religion; this is a crime." Singh went on to question Kashyap's mental state and professional standing, referencing his past work. "The problem is that Anurag Kashyap Ji has become mentally weak; he has a problem with everything," Singh claimed. He also cited Kashyap's 2011 film That Girl in Yellow Boots, calling its themes "beyond thought in a civilised society."

Watch ‘The Kerala Story 2’ Trailer:

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Eyes Controversial Release

The Kerala Story 2 follows the highly successful and controversial 2023 original, which claimed to document the conversion of women from Kerala to join extremist groups. While the first film was a major box office success, it faced numerous legal challenges and accusations of factual inaccuracies. The sequel is slated for release this Friday. Industry analysts expect the public war of words between the two filmmakers to keep the project in the spotlight as it nears its theatrical debut.

