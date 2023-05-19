Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'The Little Mermaid', actor Janhvi Kapoor turned into a mermaid, much like Princess Ariel.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a video in which she is seen donning a mermaid look.

Also Read | Cannes 2023: Sean Penn Slams Hollywood Producers, Calls Them 'Bankers Guild'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsabGcXq7ej/?hl=en

In the brief 45 seconds clip, Janhvi walks into a room where two little girls are playing dress up. She tells them that they both look exactly like Princess Ariel and they ask her to tell them the poem.

Also Read | NTR 30 is Devara: From Cast to Release Date, All You Need to Know About Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Telugu Film.

She captioned the clip, "Immerse yourself in the wonders of The Little Mermaid where love knows no bounds and where wishes come true. Watch Princess Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid in cinemas on May 26."

The upcoming film is a re-imagined telling of the classic fairy tale and is updated from the studio's own 1989 animated version.

The movie The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' on May 26th, 2023, exclusively in English, captivating audiences in theaters with its wondrous tale.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR in 'Devara'. The film marks her Telugu debut and it also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)