Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been leaving fans drooling over her stunning sartorial choices.

After stealing the limelight in a black dress at an event recently, Janhvi now stepped out in Mumbai to promote her film 'Good Luck Jerry' wearing an aqua blue asymmetrical cut-out midi dress.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a string of images of her Day 1 promotional look.

She wore a blue cut-out body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit from the international clothing line of David Koma.

Janhvi paired it with a contrasting black bra. For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up and kept her hair open.

She also wore a pair of black square-toe stilettoes that has given a classy touch to her outfit.

"She brings the rain," Janhvi captioned the post.

Janhvi's dress has garnered a lot of comments from social media users.

"Wow... you look so hot," an Instagram user commented.

"You are looking beautiful," another one wrote.

Speaking of Janhvi's film 'Good Luck Jerry', it is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.

The film, set in Punjab has been produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions Good Luck Jerry has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. (ANI)

