California [US], April 1 (ANI):The fans of the American slasher film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' were in for a treat when they became the lucky ones at Cinema Con in Las Vegas to witness the first look of it's sequel on Monday, reported Variety.

Actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are back at the scene of the crime. The '90s icons -- and stars of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" -- returned in the blood-soaked trailer for the sequel to the 1997 slasher.

According to Variety, the attendees of CinemaCon got the first-ever look at Sony's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which opens as a picture-perfect young couple played by franchise newcomers Madelyn Cline and Joshua Orpin.

The trailer is not available to the public yet.

As per Deadline, the sequel follows five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident and cover up their involvement, making a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront the reality that someone, do know what they did last summer.

The sequel seems like a replica of it's predecessor but this time they are helped by the survivors of the previous onslaught by the hook killer.

Jennifer Herwitt and Freddie Prinze. In the trailer, both the actor the actors reprise their roles and seem to help the youngsters. Hewitt asks the youngsters, "I just have one question... what did you do last summer?", as quoted by Deadline.

In the original "I Know What You Did Last Summer," four teens from a small seaside town are stalked -- one at a time -- by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a car accident that was believed to be fatal.

The film became a box office success with 125 USD million globally and spawned the 1998 sequel "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" with Hewitt and Prinze Jr reported Deadline.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing the sequel. It will hit the theatres on July 18, 2025. It stars Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon and others in the lead roles. (ANI)

