We have waited for years to see Pakistani actor Fawad Khan return to Bollywood, and the wait is finally over! Nine years after Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Hindi film industry, Fawad Khan, best known for his roles in Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), is finally returning to Bollywood with the upcoming rom-com, Abir Gulaal. The movie, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The excitement doubles as the first teaser for the film, along with a release date, was shared by the makers today. ‘Abir Gulaal’ Teaser: Fawad Khan Sings ‘Kuchh Na Kaho’ for Vaani Kapoor in His Bollywood Comeback; Rom-Com’s Release Date Announced (Watch Video).

Fawad Khan Shines in ‘Abir Gulaal’ Teaser

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (April 1), Vaani Kapoor dropped the teaser of her upcoming film Abir Gulaal, co-starring Fawad Khan. The video begins with Fawad's Abir singing "Kucch Na Kaho" from Anil Kapoor and Misha Koirala's 1942: A Love Story (1994) while trying to impress Vaani Kapoor's character while driving a car in a rainy backdrop. Vaani then asks if he is flirting with her, to which he replies, "Do you want me to?" The teaser promises to "Bring love back" to our screens on May 9, 2025.

Watch ‘Abir Gulaal’ Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)

Netizens Go Gaga Over ‘Abir Gulaal’ Teaser and Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Comeback

In the teaser of Abir Gulaal, Fawad Khan captivates fans not only with his charm and good looks but also with his fresh chemistry with Vaani Kapoor. The duo looks great together, and fans are already losing it over Fawad's Bollywood comeback, and it’s only teaser day. The teaser went viral in no time, with netizens bombarding the comment section with love for the Pak star. One user wrote, "Earth is healing. Fawad is back in India", while another commented, "Feeling very 'Mera piya ghar aaya oo Ram ji'." Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Film Titled ‘Abir Gulaal’; Check Out the Lead Pair’s Look From the Upcoming Rom-Com.

Netizens React to Fawad Khan’s Bollywood Comeback

Instagram Comments

Produced by Vivek Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the movie also features Riddhi Dogra in a key role. Amit Trivdei handles the music for the film. Releasing on May 9, 2025, Abir Gulaal will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's upcoming rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).