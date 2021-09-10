Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Hudson, on Thursday, for her role as an executive producer in Baobab Studios' 'Baba Yaga', won a Daytime Emmy, putting her one Tony award short of achieving the legendary EGOT status.

As per Variety, 'Baba Yaga', a VR animated film, which has been made for the Oculus Quest, won in the interactive media for a daytime program category.

Though Hudson starred alongside Glenn Close, Kate Winslet and Daisy Ridley, who also voiced characters, it was Hudson's role as executive producer that garnered her Daytime Emmy Award.

Hudson already has an Oscar for supporting actress which she won in 2007 for her performance in 'Dreamgirls'. Apart from that, she also has two Grammy awards including Best R&B Album and Best Musical Theater Album.

All she requires is the Tony Award to achieve the EGOT status. She came close to achieving it in 2016, but was shockingly snubbed when the Broadway revival of The Color Purple' landed four nominations with Hudson missing out.'

If Hudson wins a Tony award, she would join the elite group of artists who have achieved the status, including John Legend, Marvin Hamlisch and Robert Lopez.

Composer Alan Menken was the last artist to earn EGOT status in 2020, also with a Daytime Emmy win. He won the award for outstanding original song in a children's, young adult, or animated program for 'Waiting in the Wings' from Disney's 'Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure'.

Hudson could also land a second Oscar nomination later this season for her performance as Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'.

Meanwhile, after her recent win she was celebrating with the perfect accessory on Thursday, an EGO ring, implying her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar wins.

"Wow God wow! I've had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented the day I would have an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar! An early bday gift! U can't limit God! It's a story only God could write! U will always see me try and I hope u will too!" Hudson tweeted alongside a photo of a ring with the initial 'EGO' written on it. (ANI)

