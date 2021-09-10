Actor Yami Gautam has expressed her disappointment after several media portals did not mention her and Jacqueline Fernandez in the headlines of the reviews of their new film Bhoot Police, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as male leads. On Friday, Yami took to Twitter and called out a leading publication for using the names of only male actors in their article's headline. Bhoot Police Trailer: Is Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Horror-Comedy Inspired By This Matt Damon-Heath Ledger Film? (Watch Video).

She wrote, "Thank you for the feedback but it's high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines." Several social media users also agreed with Yami and shared similar views. Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam Looks Ethereal As Maya In The New Poster From The Disney Plus Hotstar Movie (View Pic).

Thank you for the feedback but it’s high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines ! https://t.co/P9Kq3jrAwg — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) September 10, 2021

"Agree with you. This patriarchy needs to stop," a netizen tweeted. "True mam...female actresses also have to be given credit in articles and everywhere when anyone is talking about the film," another user wrote. Speaking of Bhoot Police, the horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani.

