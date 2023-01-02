Los Angeles, Jan 2 (PTI) Marvel star Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable condition" after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend, his spokesperson said.

The accident took place on Sunday and the "Hawkeye" actor is receiving "excellent care", reported entertainment website Deadline.

Also Read | Ruhaanika Dhawan Buys New House in Mumbai; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shares Glimpses of Her Luxurious Abode on Insta!.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the spokesperson said.

According to the outlet, Renner, 51, had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus’ Upcoming Single ‘Flowers’ to Release on January 13 (Watch Teaser Video).

The two-time Oscar nominee has a home in Reno, near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe. Local reports stated that the region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada experiencing power blackouts.

Renner will next be seen in the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown", set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)