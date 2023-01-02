Rapper Lola Chantrelle Mitchell aka Gangsta Boo is no more. She died at the age of 43. The reason of her death is still unknown. She was a member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, and was a top notch female rapper. Rapper Grand Daddy IU, Member of Hip-Hop Group Juice Crew, Dies at 54.

RIP Gangsta Boo:

Rapper Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43. pic.twitter.com/eQdGvgfRK3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2023

