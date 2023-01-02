Reportedly, Jeremy Renner is critical. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson of the actor told a portal on Sunday. We hope he gets well soon. Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member Of Three 6 Mafia, Dies At 43.

Jeremy Renner Meets With an Accident:

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow.” The accident is said to have took place earlier today and Renner was airlifted to the hospital. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/UN5O7qkBTD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)