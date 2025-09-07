Los Angeles, September 7: Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who survived being run over by his 14,000-pound snow plow, has shared how the cast of his upcoming film, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ helped him get back on his feet. The accident occurred on New Year in 2023 while the actor was trying to save his nephew from harm. Although he previously detailed his difficult recovery at length, reports ‘Variety’. He spoke about the cast’s importance in helping him recover, as it was the first film he shot after the accident. Jeremy Renner Birthday Special: From ‘The Hurt Locker’ to ‘The Avengers’, Here Are 5 Iconic Dialogues That Prove Why He’s Hollywood’s Ultimate Badass.

He told ‘Variety', “It’s a lot of support, man. It’s lovely to have it. There’s such a communion and camaraderie that happens, especially in a movie like this. This is not even really a movie to me, it’s more like a stage play. We’re always together, we’re always in each other’s faces, even when we’re acting. When you have 15 people on a camera, you spend a lot of time with them. It reminds me of doing a play. It feels good to be back and welcomed back to the job that I love, with really great people”. Wake Up Dead Man – A Knives out Mystery: Jeremy Renner Joins Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery.

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ is the third film in the series. It also stars Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church. As per ‘Variety’, the film is set to debut on September 6 at TIFF, and will be released on December 12 via Netflix. Rian Johnson wrote, directed and produced this third chapter, as he did the previous two, which were also anchored by Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc.

