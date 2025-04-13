Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) "Grey's Anatomy" star Jessica Capshaw says she auditioned to play the role of Kate in the recently concluded season of "The White Lotus" but lost out to Leslie Bibb.

Capshaw, who is a self-confessed fan of the hit dark comedy series, said she will keep auditioning for the HBO show created by Mike White.

"I auditioned for Leslie Bibb's part, and I remember getting to the audition and being like, I mean, I'm just such a huge fan of the show, so I was giddy with excitement,” she said on the "Call It What It Is" podcast.

"I'll audition, I'll keep auditioning. That's what I did for Grey's. I loved 'Grey's Anatomy' and I was like, ‘I'll audition all the time!' And I took three times, so I'm hoping it'll just take two for Mike White and 'The White Lotus'. I'll just keep going," she added.

In the third season of the popular series, Bibb played Kate, one of the three childhood friends who visit The White Lotus resort in Thailand for a vacation. Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan played the other two friends of the trio -- Laurie and Jaclyn.

Capshaw praised Bibb for her performance in the show.

"Watching Leslie, I was like, ‘Oh, my god.' I was so in, and I thought she was fantastic... It's always so fun to put together an audition and see where it goes, and then see it come to fruition.

"Because what's unbelievably remarkable and wild about the casting process and I guess not shocking, is we're all very different, we all have a very different take on it," she said.

