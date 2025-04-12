Famous People Born on April 13: April 13 is the birth anniversary of several well-known personalities from around the world. Notable names include American founding father Thomas Jefferson, chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, and Spanish football legend Carles Puyol. The day also marks the birthdays of celebrated actors like Ron Perlman, Ricky Schroder, Bokeem Woodbine, and Allison Williams. Indian film industry veterans Satish Kaushik and Dinesh Hingoo were also born on this day, along with French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir. These diverse figures have made significant contributions in politics, sports, entertainment, and more. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Satish Kaushik Mohammad Amir Ron Perlman Paul Sorvino (13 April 1939 - 25 July 2022) Ricky Schroder Bokeem Woodbine Thomas Jefferson (13 April 1743 - 4 July 1826) Allison Williams Brigitte Macron Garry Kasparov Carles Puyol Satish Kaushik (13 April 1956 - 9 March 2023) Dinesh Hingoo

